India reports 34,403 new Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 17 2021, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 10:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

With 34,403 more people testing positive for Covid-19, India's active cases stand at 3,39,056, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The number of active cases comprises 1.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.65 per cent, the ministry said.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 18 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.97 per cent. This figure has been below three per cent for 84 days now, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,25,98424.

 

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 77.24 crore, according to the ministry.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

