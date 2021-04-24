India reports 3.46 lakh new Covid-19 cases, in another record high

India has reported 3,46,786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 deaths, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 2,19,838 were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total case count is 1,66,10,481.

Total recoveries stand at 1,38,67,997, while death toll is at 1,89,544. India now has 25,52,940 active cases.

The total number of people vaccinated under the government's inoculation program is 13,83,79,832.