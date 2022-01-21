India reports 3.47L new Covid-19 cases, 703 deaths

India reports 3.47 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 703 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 21 2022, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 09:10 ist
An artist paints a mural based on Covid-19 coronavirus safety protocols on the walls of an underpass during an ongoing weekend curfew imposed in New Delhi on January 16, 2022 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 cases soared further on Friday as the nation reported 3,47,254 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

The nation's Covid-19 toll also saw a sharp jump as 703 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active cases now stand at 20,18,825, while the toll is at 4,88,396.  . 

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked 6.5 crore Indians who missed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to come forward for the shot with top health officials claiming a significant drop in Covid mortality in the third wave as against the second surge due to protection offered by the vaccine.

The number of people who missed their second doses was 12 crore at one point of time but the number came down to 6.5 crore partially vaccinated individuals who didn't turn up despite repeated reminders, said Vinod Paul, NITI Ayog member and the government's principal adviser on Covid-19.

More to follow...

