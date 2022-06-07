India reports 3,714 fresh Covid cases, 2,513 recoveries

The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2022, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 09:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India added 3,714 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,85,049, while the active cases increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

