India reports 38,353 new Covid cases, 325 deaths

India on Saturday added 38,353 more coronavirus cases and 325 fatalities, taking the country's total tally to over 4.27 crore.

In the last 24 hours, 325 additional fatalities were reported which increased the overall death toll to 5,11,230.

Active cases now stand at 2,53,739, accounting for 0.68 per cent of the country's total positive cases, and 60,298 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that the Omicron subvariant, BA.2, appeared to be “steadily increasing” in prevalence and that BA.2 had now become dominant in several Asian countries, including China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos