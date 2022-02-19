India reports 38,353 new Covid cases, 325 deaths

India reports 38,353 new Covid cases, 325 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 19 2022, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 09:45 ist

India on Saturday added 38,353 more coronavirus cases and 325 fatalities, taking the country's total tally to over 4.27 crore.

In the last 24 hours, 325 additional fatalities were reported which increased the overall death toll to 5,11,230.

Active cases now stand at 2,53,739, accounting for 0.68 per cent of the country's total positive cases, and 60,298 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that the Omicron subvariant, BA.2, appeared to be “steadily increasing” in prevalence and that BA.2 had now become dominant in several Asian countries, including China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

Open Sesame | Ukraine crisis

Open Sesame | Ukraine crisis

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Have digital tools changed cartoons?

Have digital tools changed cartoons?

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Student develops mini-oxygen plant in just eight months

Student develops mini-oxygen plant in just eight months

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

 