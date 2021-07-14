India reports 38,792 new Covid-19 cases, 624 deaths

  Jul 14 2021
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination drive in Guwahati, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

With 38,792 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,09,46,074, while the active cases declined to 4,29,946, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,11,408 with 624 fresh fatalities.

Strongly disapproving of tourists flouting Covid-19 protocols at hill stations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic “will not come on its own” and steps need to be taken to prevent a surge in fresh infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,63,720.

