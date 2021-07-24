India reports 39,097 new Covid-19 cases, 546 deaths

India reports 39,097 new Covid-19 cases, 546 deaths

The number of active cases has declined to 4,08,977

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2021, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 09:20 ist
A total of 35,087 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,05,03,166. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

With a single-day rise of 39,097 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,13,32,159 on Saturday, while 546 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 4,20,016, according to the Union Health Ministry. 

The number of active cases has declined to 4,08,977, accounting for 1.31 per cent of the total caseload and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 35,087 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,05,03,166.

Also, 16,68,561 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Friday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.40 per cent. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 