India reports 39,097 new Covid-19 cases, 546 deaths

With a single-day rise of 39,097 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,13,32,159 on Saturday, while 546 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 4,20,016, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,08,977, accounting for 1.31 per cent of the total caseload and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 35,087 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,05,03,166.

Also, 16,68,561 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Friday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.40 per cent.

