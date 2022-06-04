India reports nearly 4K new Covid-19 cases

India reports 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases

2,697 recoveries were logged in the same time period and 26 persons died

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 10:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India logged a single-day rise of 3,962 coronavirus infections and 26 fatalities, pushing the overall tally to 4,31,72,547 cases and 5,24,677 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The data updated at 8 am also stated that the number of active cases in the country increased by 1,239 in 24 hours to stand at 22,416.

Of the 26 fresh fatalities, six were recorded in the last 24 hours and 20 reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country’s overall Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent, while the weekly figure was 0.77 per cent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

An increase of 1,239 cases has been recorded in active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,26,25,454, the data showed.

On vaccination, the ministry said the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive has exceeded 193.96 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16 that year.

