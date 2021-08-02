India reports 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,16,95,958, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities.

The active cases have climbed to 4,13,718, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 46,96,45,494 samples have been tested so far, of these, 14,28,984 samples were tested yesterday.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47,22,23,639 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.