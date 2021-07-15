India reports 41,806 new Covid-19 cases, 581 deaths

The active cases rose to 4,32,041

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2021, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 09:25 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India recorded 41,806 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,87,880, while the death toll reached 4,11,989 with 581 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has surpassed 39 crore (39,10,53,156). The new phase of universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. More than 32.10 lakh (32,10,451) vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

