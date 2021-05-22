India reports 4,194 Covid-19 deaths, 2.57 lakh new cases

India reported 2,57,299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with fresh infections under 3 lakh for the sixth consecutive day. That has propelled its tally to 2,62,89,290, according to the data updated by the government.

The country also saw 4,194 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 2,95,525 and 3,57,630 recoveries. The number of active cases in India now stands at 29,23,400.

Meanwhile, the government has asked social media companies to immediately remove any content from their platform that uses or refers to the term ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus, to curb misinformation around Covid-19.

The IT Ministry has written to all social media platforms asserting that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports.