India reports 42,015 new Covid-19 cases, 3,998 deaths

India on Wednesday reported 42,015 new Covid-19 cases, an uptick from Tueday's 30,000-odd infections (lowest in 125 days); and 3,998 deaths after Maharashtra revised its death toll.

A total of 36,977 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, and the total active cases are at 4,07,170, data from the Union health Ministry showed. The recovery rate stands at 97.36 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 2.27 per cent.

Meanwhile the Centre on Tuesday claimed that no deaths in the second wave happened due to shortage of oxygen and criticised the management by states. The government on Tuesday also said that a sero-survey found that two-thirds of the population aged above six years has SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but stressed that around 40 crore people are still vulnerable to the infection and there is no room for complacency.