India reports 50,407 new Covid-19 cases, 804 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases have declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

More to follow...

