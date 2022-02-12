India reports 50,407 new Covid-19 cases, 804 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 12 2022, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 09:21 ist
A voter being informed of Covid protocols as others wait to cast their votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri, Thursday. Credit: PTI File Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases have declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

