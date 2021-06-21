India reports 53,256 new Covid-19 cases, 1422 deaths

India has reported 53,256 single-day Covid-19 cases on Monday, its lowest in 88 days, as the country's caseload declined to 7,02,887.

The country saw 1,422 deaths due to the coronavirus, taking the toll to 3,88,135. According to Union Health Ministry data, 78,190 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 3.83 per cent.

Under the government vaccination program, 28,00,36,898 have been inoculated so far.