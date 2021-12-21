India reports 5,326 new coronavirus cases, 453 deaths

India has registered 172 cases of Omicron in less than three weeks

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 21 2021, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 09:34 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

With 5,326 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,47,52,164, while the active cases declined to 79,097, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,78,007 with 453 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India has registered 172 cases of Omicron in less than three weeks.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

