India reports 5,476 new Covid cases, 158 deaths

With 5,476 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4,29,62,953 and that of active cases is at 59,442, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,15,036 with 158 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.
Meanwhile, with an IIT-Kanpur study predicting the fourth wave of Covid-19 in July this year, the government on Thursday said it looks at such studies with due respect but it is yet to examine whether this particular report has a scientific worth or not.
