India reports 6,650 new coronavirus cases, 374 deaths

India on Friday recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,72,626. The death toll climbed to 4,79,133 with 374 fresh fatalities.

Active cases declined to 77,516, data by the Union Health Ministry showed. There were 7,051 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Omicron cases in the country has reached 358.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Check out DH's latest videos: