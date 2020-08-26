India reports 67,151 new coronavirus cases; 1,059 deaths

India reports 67,151 new Covid-19 cases; 1,059 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2020, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 10:33 ist
Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) check the body temperature of a resident inside the Dharavi slums during a door-to-door coronavirus screening in Mumbai. Credit: AFP

India's novel coronavirus tally rose to 32.34 lakh on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries have surged to 24,67,758, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 more fatalities. There are 7,07,267 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), comprising 21.86 percent of the total 32,34,474 cases, the ministry said.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 percent, the ministry data stated.

According to the ICMR, a total of 3,76,51,512 tests have been conducted so far, including 8,23,992 samples on Tuesday.

