India reports 6,822 new Covid-19 cases, 220 deaths

The active caseload currently stands at 95,014, the lowest in 554 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 07 2021, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 09:31 ist
The country has reported 10,004 recoveries in the same period. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 6,822 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in 558 days, and 220 deaths, data from Union Health Ministry showed.

The country has reported 10,004 recoveries in the same period. The active caseload currently stands at 95,014, the lowest in 554 days. 

Total 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

India has so far reported 23 Omicron variant cases.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

