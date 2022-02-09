India reports 71,365 new coronavirus infections

India on Wednesday reported 71,365 new coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry data showed. Active cases now stand at 8,92,828.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that only six out of 36 states and union territories maintain separate records of health workers who died due to Covid-19 in the last two years. Union Health Ministry informed the Parliament that Maharashtra and Gujarat, along with Sikkim, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.on Tuesday.

Globally, the World Health Organization lamented Tuesday that half a million Covid-19 deaths had been recorded since the Omicron variant was discovered, calling the toll "beyond tragic".

"This virus continues to be dangerous," she said.

In their weekly Covid-19 epidemiological update issued later Tuesday, the WHO said nearly 68,000 new deaths were reported last week – up seven per cent compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the number of new weekly Covid cases decreased by 17 per cent to nearly 19.3 million.

