India reports 7,145 new Covid-19 cases, 8,706 recoveries

India logged 7,145 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,41,71,471 with 8,706 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India's active cases now account for 0.24 per cent of total cases and is at its lowest since March 2020.

The country reported 289 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 4,77,158.

A total of 136.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The country has reported over 100 cases of the new Omicron variant as of Friday.

