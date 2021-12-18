India reports 7,145 new Covid-19 cases, 8,706 recoveries

India reports 7,145 new Covid cases, 8,706 recoveries

India's active cases now account for 0.24 per cent of total cases and is at its lowest since March 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2021, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 10:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

India logged 7,145 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,41,71,471 with 8,706 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The country reported 289 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 4,77,158.

Read | Over 62 lakh Covid vaccine doses went to waste in India, half from 3 states

A total of 136.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The country has reported over 100 cases of the new Omicron variant as of Friday.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

