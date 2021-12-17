India reports 7,447 new Covid-19 cases, 391 deaths

India on Friday reported 7,447 new Covid-19 cases and 391 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A total of 7,886 persons recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 3.41 crore.

The death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,76,869, while the active cases are at 86,415.

So far, the country has administered 1.35 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat together on Thursday reported 10 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus taking the countrywide tally of this strain to 83. The national capital with a total of 85 new Covid cases recorded its highest single-day rise in the last 137 days.

