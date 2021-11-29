India reports 8,309 Covid-19 cases and 236 deaths

India reported 8,309 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 236 related deaths, pushing the total caseload to 3,45,80832 and the death toll to 4,68,790.

In the past 24 hours, 9,905 people recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate at 98.34 per cent. Active cases stood at 1,03,859.

This comes amid concerns regarding a new variant of Covid-19 'Omicron' which has already impacted international travel. India has altered its international travel advisory. International passengers travelling to India will have to submit a Covid-negative report and share their travel history for the previous 14 days before boarding a flight, while those coming from the Omicron-hit countries will have to carry out mandatory Covid-19 test on arrival in India and stay in an isolation facility if tested positive, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday in new guidelines.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.85 per cent.

So far, the government has conducted 64.02 crore tests and 122.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

