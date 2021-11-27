India reports 8,318 new Covid-19 cases, 465 deaths

Active cases stood at 1,07,019. The death toll is 4,67,933

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 09:46 ist
In the past 24 hours, 10,967 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 3,39,88,797. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 8,318 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 465 fatalities, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

Active cases stood at 1,07,019. Meanwhile the death toll rose to 4,67,933.

In the past 24 hours, 10,967 people recovered from teh fatal dosease, taking the total recoveries to 3,39,88,797.

63.82 crore tests have been conducted in India so far and 121.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the national inoculation drive.

