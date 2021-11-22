India reports 8,488 new Covid-19 cases, 249 deaths

India reported 8,488 new Covid-19 cases and 249 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Union Ministry data.

The country logged 12,510 recoveries in the same duration, taking total recoveries to 3,39,34,547.

India's active caseload stands at 1,18,443, which is the lowest in 534 days.

The recovery rate is now at 98.31 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

More to follow...

