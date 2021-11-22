India reports 8,488 new Covid-19 cases, 249 deaths

India reports 8,488 new Covid-19 cases, 249 deaths

India's Active caseload stands at 1,18,443

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2021, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 09:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 8,488 new Covid-19 cases and 249 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Union Ministry data.

The country logged 12,510 recoveries in the same duration, taking total recoveries to 3,39,34,547.

India's active caseload stands at 1,18,443, which is the lowest in 534 days.

The recovery rate is now at 98.31 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

 