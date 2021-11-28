India reports 8,774 new Covid cases, daily fatalities rise to 621

India on Sunday recorded 8,774 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

In the meantime, 621 new fatalities were also recorded, taking the death toll due to the fatal virus to 4,68,554.

Over 3.45 crore infections have been recorded in the country so far.

With 9,481 recoveries, the total recoveries surged to 3,39,88,797.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

