India records 621 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, 8,774 cases

India reports 8,774 new Covid cases, daily fatalities rise to 621

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 09:34 ist

India on Sunday recorded 8,774 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

In the meantime, 621 new fatalities were also recorded, taking the death toll due to the fatal virus to 4,68,554.

Over 3.45 crore infections have been recorded in the country so far.

With 9,481 recoveries, the total recoveries surged to 3,39,88,797.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Too late to hop on the farmers' wagon

DH Toon | Too late to hop on the farmers' wagon

The best sort of colour therapy

The best sort of colour therapy

Consent conversations

Consent conversations

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

New Zealand feel the Axar effect

New Zealand feel the Axar effect

China’s Arunachal strategy comes into full view

China’s Arunachal strategy comes into full view

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

Dead man wins Panchayat poll in Bihar!

Dead man wins Panchayat poll in Bihar!

 