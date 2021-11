India reported 9,283 new Covid-19 cases and 437 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

10,949 recoveries were also reported in the same duration.

Culmulative deaths have now reached 466,584.

Active cases in the country stand at 1,11,481 - the lowest in 537 days.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos: