India reports biggest spike of 96,551 Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 45-lakh mark

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 11:25 ist
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swab from a man for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters

India's Covid-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent.

There are  9,43,480 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Thursday. 

