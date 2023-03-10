India H3N2 cases: K'taka, Haryana report first deaths

India reports first H3N2 deaths, virus claims one each from Karnataka and Haryana

Ninety cases of H3N2 have been reported so far

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru/New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 16:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

India has recorded its first two deaths due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, official sources said on Friday.

Ninety cases of H3N2 have been reported so far, they said.

In Karnataka, 78-year-old Hire Gowda died due to the H3N2 virus on March 1, a state health department official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru hospitals see rise in viral fever cases among kid

"It is confirmed that Hire Gowda, son of Halage Gowda, 78 years, died of H3N2 virus on March 1," the Hassan Disrict Health Officer (DHO) told PTI.

The official said Gowda was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension as well. The patient was admitted to a hospital on February 24 and he died on March 1, and a sample, sent for test, confirmed on March 6 he was infected by the virus, the DHO said.

The sources said another death has been reported from Haryana.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Haryana
India News
H3N2
influenza
Virus
deaths

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 