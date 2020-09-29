India reports lowest daily Covid-19 deaths since Aug 3

India reports lowest daily Covid-19 deaths since August 3

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 11:17 ist
A health worker stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus. Credit: Reuters Photo

India reported its lowest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since August 3 of 776, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as global fatalities crossed 1 million and infections surged in several countries.

The South Asian country's coronavirus case tally rose to 6.15 million after it reported 70,589 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data, while total deaths stood at 96,318.

Though India's death toll is a relatively low 1.6 per cent of total cases, the country, along with the United States and Brazil, account for nearly 45 per cent of global Covid-19 fatalities. 

