India reports more than 51,000 coronavirus recoveries; recovery rate touches 65.44%

India on Sunday reported 51,225 recoveries from Covid-19, the highest ever single-day discharges from healthcare facilities even as the infectious disease continued to spread through the country.

The recovery rate for Covid-19 also touched a new high of 65.44% as the total patients having recovered from the disease and discharged from healthcare facilities crossed the 11-lakh mark.

According to the DH Covid-19 Tracker, India had crossed the 18-lakh mark of total confirmed cases of the infectious disease at 8:30 PM on Sunday.

The disease had claimed 38,032 lives so far across the country, pegging the case fatality rate (CFR) at 2.13% on Sunday. The CFR has been continuously reducing from around 3.3% in mid-June.

According to the World Health Organization, CFR is a measure of the severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition which are fatal within a specified time.

“Coordinated implementation of Covid-19 management strategy by the Union and State/UT governments and selfless sacrifice of all frontline health and other workers and Covid-19 warriors across sectors have ensured that the recoveries are continuously on the rise,” a Health Ministry official said.

He said the gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise.

The total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases for the first time on June 10 with a difference of 1,573. On Sunday, the difference between had risen to 5,77,899.

The active cases are the actual case load for India and currently the active cases – 5,67,730 – account for 32.43% of the total cases and all are under medical supervision either in hospitals and in home isolation.