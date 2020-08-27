India reports more than 75,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; Ten states told to pull up their socks

With the number of fresh Covid-19 infections crossing the 75,000-mark for the first time, a top bureaucrat at the Centre on Thursday asked ten states with high mortality including Karnataka to pull up their socks to reduce new corona infections and deaths.

At a review meeting, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba told the states to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than 1% across all districts.

For latest on coronavirus outbreak, click here

States have also been told that in 80% of new positive cases, all close contacts should be traced and tested within 72 hours.

Other nine states that participated in the meeting are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The three Indian states with the maximum death rates are Gujarat (3.3%) Maharashtra (3.2%) and Punjab (2.6%).

"It was observed that out of the total deaths in the country in the last two weeks, 89% are in these nine states and one union territory (J&K)," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

For a week, India’s fresh Covid-19 cases hovered between 69,500 and 60,000. It breached the 70,000-mark on Thursday to reach a figure of 75,760 cases as per the Union Health Ministry data. The total number of deaths stands at 60,472 including 1023 that were added in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at more than 33 lakhs.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 27

The states have also been told to ensure a minimum of 140 tests per million every day in all districts while trying to achieve a positivity rate of less than 5%. While rapid antigen tests have been advised for the containment zones, every negative test is to be rechecked with the RT-PCR tests.

Regular monitoring of home isolation patients (tele-calling and home visits), ensuring timely admission to healthcare facilities if blood oxygen level falls below the designated and weekly monitoring of fatality rates for each health facility with particular focus on vulnerable patients (people with co-morbidities and those who are over 60 years’ age) were also stressed.