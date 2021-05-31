India reports over 1.52 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, 3,128 deaths

At 1.52L, India's new Covid cases decline; 3,128 deaths

The downward trend in daily infections continued with Monday seeing the lowest tally since April 11

DH Web Desk
  • May 31 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 09:35 ist
A health worker collects swab sample from a passenger for Covid-19 testing at Patna railway station, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

India's single-day Covid-19 cases rose by 1,52,734 while 3,128 more people died of the virus, data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday showed.

The downward trend in daily infections continued with Monday seeing the lowest tally since April 11.

Recovery rate rose above 91 per cent while active caseload dropped to 20,26,092.

The country has now seen over 2.8 crore infections. 

Despite the fall in new cases, several states have continued to maintain restrictions on public movement. Maharashtra on Sunday extended its lockdown-like curbs till June 15. 

Union Health Ministry

