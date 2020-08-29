India reports over 75,000 Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

While India reported more than 75,000 fresh Covid-19 infections for the third consecutive day, the novel coronavirus pandemic gallops in south-east Asia while in most of the other parts of the world the epidemic curve is either moving south or getting flattened.

In each of the last ten days, the Covid-19 numbers in India outpaced the infection counts coming from the USA and Brazil – the two countries that cumulatively have the world’s maximum number of Covid-19 patients.

On August 20, India recorded 69,652 new cases as against USA’s 37,908 and Brazil’s 47,784. Ten days later, India continues to be in the pole position with 76,472 cases in comparison to USA’s 46,194 and Brazil’s 44,235. On Aug 26, the combined caseload of USA and Brazil was lower than India.

With the exception of the south-east Asia and Eastern Mediterranean regions, a decrease in the weekly case incidence was reported across the World Health Organisation regions in the last seven days, according to a WHO analysis that analysed the Covid-19 data for the week ending on August 23. The increase in the Eastern Mediterranean region was nominal compared to south-east Asia.

Riding high on Indian numbers, south-east Asia currently accounts for 28% and 15% of newly reported cases and deaths respectively, globally in the past seven days (ending on Aug 23). The region has seen a steady increase in reported cases and deaths, with a 4% increase in the same period.

A Group of Ministers on Covid-19 headed by the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday took stock of the grim situation a day after some of the worst affected states were asked by the Centre to pull up their socks and reduce the number of new infections and deaths.

Within the country, eight states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana) contributed to around 73% of the active caseload as of Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. Moreover, seven States (Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal) account for 81% of total deaths.

While discussing the concerns on Covid-19 management, the GoM reiterated its continued attention on the promotion of wearing masks, physical distancing and respiratory etiquettes, the ministry said in a statement. The rising caseload, however, has been attributed to an increase in Covid-19 tests with the country testing 9-10 lakh samples daily for the past week.