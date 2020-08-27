India reports record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections; Tally tops 33 lakh

India reports record spike of 75,760 Covid-19 cases

India reported on Thursday a record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases. It has posted the highest single-day caseloads in the world since August 7, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths in the same 24-hour period increased by 1,023, taking the death toll to 60,472.

