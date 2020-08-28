India reports record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections

India reports record jump of 77,266 Covid-19 infections

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Aug 28 2020, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 10:20 ist
Private security guards check the body temperature of students prior to their entry for the entrance examination of the Banaras Hindu University. Credit: AFP

India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind only the United States and Brazil.

Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529.

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

