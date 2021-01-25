India reports spike of 13,203 Covid-19 cases, 131 deaths

India reported 13,203 new Covid-19 cases and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With the latest spike, India's coronavirus cases tally rose to 1,06,67,736 with 1,84,182 active cases. India saw 13,298 discharges in a single day, taking the country's total discharges to 1,03,30,084.

The total death toll due to Covid-19 currently stands at 1,53,470.

With nearly 10 days into the country's massive Covid-19 vaccination drive, 16,15,504 people have been administered the vaccines.

