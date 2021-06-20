India responds to concerns of UN body: New IT rules 'designed to empower' ordinary users of social media

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook broad consultations in 2018 with various stakeholders before finalising the new Information Technology Rules, the government said in reply to concerns raised by the UN Special Rapporteurs.

Responding to a letter sent by the UN Rapporteurs to the Government of India on June 11, the Permanent Mission of India, to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, has said the Ministry undertook broad consultations in 2018 with various stakeholders, including individuals, civil society, industry association and organizations and invited public comments to prepare the draft Rules.

Thereafter an inter-ministerial meeting had discussed in detail the comments received in detail and, accordingly, the rules were finalised, said the statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"The rules are designed to empower ordinary users of social media. The victims of abuse on social media platforms shall have a forum for redressal of their grievances," the government said.

Read | Rule of land supreme, not your policy: Parliamentary panel to Twitter India officials

"The enactment of new IT Rules had become necessary due to widespread concerns about issues relating to increased instances of abuse of social media and digital platforms, including inducement for recruitment of terrorists, circulation of obscene content, the spread of disharmony, financial frauds, incitement of violence, public order etc," the government said.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, came into effect on May 26. Several social media platforms and civil society organisations have raised concern over the new rules.

Read | Don't lecture India on freedom of speech, democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad to social media firms

On the traceability of the first originator of the information, the government said the new IT Rules seeks only limited information. Only when a message already in public circulation is giving rise to violence, impinging on the unity and integrity of India, depicting a woman in a bad light, or sexual abuse of a child and when no other intrusive options are working, only then the significant social media intermediary will be required to disclose as to who started the message.

On the concerns that the rules may be misused deliberately to make a large number of complaints, the government said it was exaggerated and disingenuous and shows a lack of willingness to address the grievances of the users of these media platforms while using their data to earn revenues, the government said.

"The Government of India fully recognises and respects the right of privacy, as pronounced by the Supreme Court of India in K.S. Puttusamy case. Privacy is the core element of an individual's existence and, in light of this, the new IT Rules seeks information only on a message that is already in circulation that resulted in an offence. The Rules have framed in exercise of the statutory powers of the IT Act, fully taking into account the principles of reasonableness and proportionality," the Ministry said.