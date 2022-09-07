India, Russia share special partnership: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and Russia "share a special partnership".

Speaking at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, Modi said, "I am glad that I got a chance to connect with you virtually at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok. This month marks the completion of thirty years of the establishment of the Consulate of India in Vladivostok. India was the first country to open a consulate in this city."

My remarks at the Plenary Session of 7th Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok. https://t.co/z3wM3ZPxNT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2022

"In 2019, I had a chance to participate in this forum face-to-face. At that time we had announced the 'Act Far-East' policy of India. And as a result, India's cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields," he said, adding that "this policy has become a major pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership of India and Russia."

India is keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, Modi said, and called for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

More details awaited.