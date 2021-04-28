India, Russia to establish a '2+2 ministerial dialogue' between foreign, defence ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday agreed to establish a new annual India-Russia 2+2 dialogue, involving the External Affairs Minister and Defence Ministers of the two nations.

Modi and Putin agreed on the new 2+2 dialogue mechanism during a phone-call. New Delhi’s move to launch the 2+2 dialogue with Moscow is apparently aimed at striking a balance between India’s growing strategic convergence with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region and its long-standing defence partnership with Russia.

The Prime Minister and the Russian President discussed the evolving Covid-19 pandemic situation. Putin expressed solidarity with the people and the government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Modi thanked him and noted that the prompt support from Russia to India was a symbol of an enduring partnership.

The two leaders noted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to fight the global pandemic, and Putin lauded approval for emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine in India. The leaders noted that the vaccine will be manufactured in India, not only for use in India, Russia, but also in the third countries, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi and Putin attached importance to further deepening bilateral cooperation in various sectors in the spirit of special and privileged partnership between India and Russia. Modi conveyed appreciation for the support received from Russia for India’s Gaganyaan Program and the completion of the phase of training of the four Gaganyaan astronauts in Russia.

The leaders noted the scope for increasing cooperation in the area of renewable energy, including the Hydrogen economy, stated the MEA.

The two leaders recalled the important decisions taken during their last Summit meeting in Vladivostok in September 2019. The Prime Minister conveyed that he would look forward to the Russian President’s visit to India, later this year for the bilateral summit, which would provide an occasion to continue their personal and trusted conversation.