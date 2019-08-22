India, Russia to intensify counterterrorism cooperation

India and Russia on Wednesday vowed to intensify their counterterrorism cooperation and pledged mutual support to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties, as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart here.

Doval's talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev covered preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, according to an official statement.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation between the two National Security Councils, as well as regional and international issues, it said.

"Both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counterterrorism cooperation.

"The longstanding position of both sides on importance of their bilateral consultations and mutual support for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties was reiterated," the statement said, apparently referring to India's recent decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The discussions based on mutual trust and confidence showed identical or close positions on various issues characteristic of the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries, it said.

Doval also met Director of Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin to review the ongoing cooperation in the space field and the Gaganyaan programme.

Rogozin applauded the progress of the Chandrayaan programme and conveyed Russia's support and best wishes for the mission's success.

Both sides also discussed long term aspects of space cooperation, which is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral summit in Vladivostok.