India’s coronavirus fight people driven; gets great strength from Covid warriors: PM Narendra Modi

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 12:08 ist
He made the appeal to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won. Credit: PTI Photo

India’s coronavirus fight is people driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

He made the appeal to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a 'jan andolan' campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour on Thursday with a tweet in view of the upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

"India’s Covid -19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our Covid warriors," Modi said.

He said collective efforts have helped save many lives.

"We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus," the PM tweeted using the hashtag 'Unite2FightCorona'.

"Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against Covid -19," he said in another tweet.

