India’s first ever combined RT-PCR test kit for monsoon diseases launched

Now, a single test can efficiently differentiate between malaria, chikungunya, dengue, Zika virus, leishmaniasis, leptospirosis and salmonellosis. The first ever combined RT-PCR test kit for monsoon diseases ‘PathoDetect Extended Monsoon Fever Panel’ was launched on Thursday.

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd launched the kit, according to a press statement.

According to the press statement, the test is highly accurate and can process samples to provide results within two hours.

Additional information: RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a sensitive and fast molecular biology test used to detect the presence of specific genetic materials within a sample. This genetic material can be specific to humans, bacteria, and viruses.

PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) is a simple and widely used molecular biology test by laboratories to amplify and detect genetic material—DNA sequences—of a pathogen. PCR is highly sensitive and requires minimal template for detection and amplification of specific sequences. However, it can only detect DNA sequence.

In terms of diagnostics, DNA is more stable for testing infectious disease than RNA because of its structural and intrinsic properties.

RT-PCR allows the use of RNA as a template. The RNA is reverse transcribed into complementary DNA (cDNA), using reverse transcriptase. The quality and purity of the RNA template is essential for the success of RT-PCR. The first step of RT-PCR is the synthesis of a DNA/RNA hybrid.

Hasmukh Rawal, founder and managing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said: “Dengue, chikungunya, malaria, zika, leptospirosis, salmonellosis, etc. are major vector-borne diseases that pose a significant threat to India. The precise diagnosis of many of these diseases remains a significant challenge because of lack of accurate and reliable diagnostic methods.”

According to him, the kit will “create a paradigm shift” in timely “diagnosis of seasonal epidemic-prone diseases”. “Accuracy and speed of diagnosis coupled with its efficiency to distinguish the causative agents will make it an extremely beneficial method to manage these diseases,” he added.

Dr. Sumedha Chaudhari, microbiologist and lab director at ACU-MDX said, “As in the case of Covid-19, Real-Time PCR is the gold standard for testing for infectious diseases. I am confident that the Extended Monsoon Fever Panel will be beneficial for early and accurate diagnosis of all these monsoon diseases and help appropriate initiation of treatment.”