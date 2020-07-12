India’s only 'Golden' tiger spotted in Assam

India’s only 'Golden' tiger spotted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 21:31 ist
Recently, a golden tiger was spotted in the Kaziranga National Park, Assam. Credit: Twitter Image/@ParveenKaswan

As India's 2018 Census makes its entry in the Guinness World Records, the nation is set to embrace more good news about the big cat.

Recently, a golden tiger was spotted in the Kaziranga National Park, Assam. The photo of the rare tiger was taken by Mayuresh Hendre and shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.

According to Kaswan, this is the only documentation of a golden tiger or the Golden Tabby tiger in the 21st century.

“Goldie” may be the world’s only “golden” tiger that lives in the wild, Twitterati incredulous at the marvel.

Tigers can be born “golden” due to a recessive gene that gets expressed due to inbreeding. Although it is pretty common to see 'golden' tigers in zoos across the world, where they are kept captive for years, 'Goldie' may be the only one that is free in the wild.

Kaswan is known to share interesting photos and videos of animals in the wild on his social media.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tigers
Assam
wildlife
Twitter
Social media

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

Covid-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded: Scientists

Covid-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded: Scientists

 