India’s R value shrinks despite Omicron’s spread into community

India’s Covid-19 reproduction rate (R) has dropped considerably in the last three weeks after an upward movement in the first week of January, signaling a shrinking third wave, according to two scientific studies even as a government agency flags the virus’s community spread a fortnight ago.

Seven out of top 24 states with more than 10,000 active cases including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal have an R value - a mark of the epidemic's ability to spread - of less than one on Sunday. For an epidemic to subside, the value of R has to drop below one.

“The ongoing wave seems to be showing signs of dissipating with R for India having gone down considerably from the peak value of close to 3 in early January. Currently it is at 1.3, around what it was during April-May 2020 when the nationwide lockdown brought down the sharply rising trend of cases,” Sitabhra Sinha, a scientist at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai told DH.

Others exhibiting a declining trend are poll-bound Uttar Pradesh as well as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, according to Sinha, who is tracking the pandemic with his disease forecast model since 2020.

Among the metros, Pune and Bengaluru continue to have an R value of more than one whereas Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata show a decreasing trend.

A similar forecast has come from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai with a team of IIT researchers showing a dip in India’s R value to 1.57 between Jan 14-21 from a high of 4.0 observed between Jan 1-6 in their forecast study. In Sinha’s model, India’s R value was 1.3 between Jan 15-21, as against the high of 2.98 between Dec 30-Jan 10.

The latest bulletin prepared by India’s SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortium pointed out that the Omicron variant was in community transmission around January 10 and became the dominant variant in multiple metros, where new cases rose exponentially. Health Ministry sources said Omicron was the dominating strain in almost all the metros barring Chennai.

But the Omicron-driven third wave has been causing lower mortality compared to the previous two waves and serious cases in significantly reduced numbers of people requiring oxygen support, doctors from private tertiary care hospitals say in a report after comparing the flow of patients in their hospitals.

Comparing the patients they received in their nine hospitals, the Max group in a report said the overall mortality in the first wave was 7.2% which increased to 10.5% during the ferocious second wave but came down to 6% during the ongoing surge. The requirement of oxygen and ICU beds are also substantially low compared to the two previous waves.

