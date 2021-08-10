India, Saudi set to carry out first-ever naval exercise

India, Saudi Arabia set to carry out first-ever naval exercise

Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi reached Saudi Arabia on Monday for the 'Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021' exercise

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 10 2021, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 23:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India and Saudi Arabia are all set to conduct their first-ever naval exercise, in reflection of their growing defence and military cooperation, officials said on Tuesday.

Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi reached Saudi Arabia on Monday for the "Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021" exercise.

The warship went to Saudi Arabia after carrying out a naval exercise with the UAE Navy off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday, they said.

The harbour phase of the "Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021" exercise began on Monday while the sea-based drills are taking place from Wednesday

On its arrival at the Jubail port, the ship was given a warm welcome by officials of the Royal Saudi naval forces.

The exercise is taking place amid rising tension in the Gulf region after a drone attack on a merchant tanker off Oman killed a British national and a Romanian citizen over a week back.

The UK and the US pointed fingers at Iran for the attack on MV Mercer Street, operated by an Israeli-owned firm. Tehran has already rejected the charges.

In December last year, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia in a first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the two important Gulf countries. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
India News
Saudi Arabia
Indian Navy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

 