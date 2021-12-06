India says delivery of Russian S-400 system has begun

India says delivery of Russian S-400 missile system has begun

AFP
AFP, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 21:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Russia has begun deliveries of its long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defence system -- which has prompted threats of US sanction -- to India, New Delhi's foreign secretary said Monday.

Read | Moscow, Delhi sign deal to make AK-203 rifles in India

"Supplies have begun this month and will continue to happen," Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said after a visit to New Delhi by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Russia
Defence
S-400
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

 