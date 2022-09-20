India says it will support Sri Lanka, mainly through long-term investments

India to support Lanka through long-term investments

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Sep 20 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 16:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India said on Tuesday it will keep supporting Sri Lanka, mainly through long-term investments, after giving nearly $4 billion of financial help this year as its neighbour faced its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.
"We continue to be supportive of Sri Lanka in all possible ways, in particular by promoting long-term investments from India in key economic sectors in Sri Lanka for its early economic recovery and growth," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

