India says WHO, other international institutions based on last century's model

Even as it did not join the United States to blame the World Health Organization (WHO) for the COVID-19 pandemic, India on Monday said that the agency, like other intergovernmental institutions, is based on last century’s model and “driven more to balance competing individual interests, rather than advance the collective interests of all human kind”.

New Delhi also stressed on an international conversation to enhance capabilities to respond to future threats to biosecurity.

“The current crisis demonstrates that in spite of this common understanding and coordination, major gaps exist,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding: “Catastrophic biological events could possibly occur again. There is a need for an international conversation that will be focused on improving the capacities to respond to such future mega-disasters.”

He made the remarks as he virtually addressed the teachers and students of the MIT World Peace University at Pune in Maharashtra on India’s perspective about the importance of multilateralism at the time of a global pandemic.

“The whole range of global health structures, and actors – governments, non-state actors, international organisations, development finance institutions and foundations – need to be mobilised in the same spirit towards a 21st century international biosecurity dialogue,” said Shringla. “The current playbook of responding to pandemic and bio threats needs to be updated.”

India last month had not joined the United States in launching a tirade against the WHO in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The US President Donald Trump had suspended funding to the agency accusing it of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread” of the Covid-19 virus from China.

New Delhi, however, had refrained from criticizing the WHO, maintaining that the “question” on the role of the agency could be revisited once the world would have had addressed the crisis.

India joined Germany, France and 22 other nations in endorsing the WHO as the “backbone” of the efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic – signaling that it had no intention to rally behind the United States, which launched a tirade against the international agency. India also joined the four other nations of the BRICS – Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa – to support the WHO.

Shringla on Monday quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for reforms in the WHO and other multilateral organisations during his participation in the G-20 virtual summit on the COVID-19 pandemic on March 26. “He (Modi) also pointed out the need to strengthen and reform intergovernmental organisations like WHO, which continue to be based on the last Century’s models and which are driven more to balance competing individual interests, rather than advance the collective interests of all human kind,” said the Foreign Secretary.