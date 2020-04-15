India says WHO's response should be judged after world comes out of coronavirus crisis

Even as the United States President Donald Trump accused the World Health Organisation (WHO) of “covering up the spread” of the Covid-19 virus from its epicentre in China, India on Wednesday argued that the “question” could be revisited when the world would come out of the crisis.

New Delhi cautiously avoided taking a position on Trump’s decision to suspend funding for the WHO and to review the international health agency’s role in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even as Trump accused the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread” of the Covid-19 from Wuhan in central China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is unlikely to join the US in a campaign against the international health agency, at least not overtly.

A source in New Delhi told the DH on Wednesday that the efforts and the attention of the Government of India was at present “fully focused” on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. “Once the world has addressed this crisis, we can revisit this question,” he added, subtly hinting that the international community should now allow the WHO to guide and coordinate the global response against the pandemic and postpone evaluating its response to the outbreak at Wuhan in China later.

New Delhi is keen to make it sure that its position on the issue does not appear to be overly critical of the WHO, as it will also involve indirectly supporting the theory that the international organisation was biased towards China and colluded with the government of the communist country to cover up the severity of the outbreak.